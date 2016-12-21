Oil field services company sued for harassment of gay worker Friday, December 23
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing an oil field services company, alleging a gay worker was harassed at the company's Williston location. The EEOC says this is the first lawsuit it has brought in North Dakota that deals with harassment over sexual orientation.
