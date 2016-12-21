Oil field services company sued for h...

Oil field services company sued for harassment of gay worker Friday, December 23

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing an oil field services company, alleging a gay worker was harassed at the company's Williston location. The EEOC says this is the first lawsuit it has brought in North Dakota that deals with harassment over sexual orientation.

