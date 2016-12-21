Obsession with sexuality baffles Brit...

Obsession with sexuality baffles Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams

David Walliams says he "played up" being homosexual over the years but he is still baffled at the level of interest there is in the sexuality of others. He also admits the question he is most frequently asked about his Britain's Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell concerns his sexuality.

