North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that it has filed its first North Dakota case charging that an employer subjected a male employee to sexual harassment because of his sexual orientation. In its suit, EEOC contends that Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D., subjected a male employee to harassment because of his sex, male, and his sexual orientation.
#1 19 hrs ago
"Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D."
That all just screams "enlightened."
#2 5 hrs ago
Those Williston N.D. homophobes have gone and done it now
Out of business they go
Perhaps they can rename the company 'Himalaya Casing Company; and sell transgender septic tanks to North Carolina's legislature
Its their only hope for survival
