North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker...

North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges

There are 2 comments on the jdsupra.com story from Yesterday, titled North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that it has filed its first North Dakota case charging that an employer subjected a male employee to sexual harassment because of his sexual orientation. In its suit, EEOC contends that Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D., subjected a male employee to harassment because of his sex, male, and his sexual orientation.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
"Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D."

That all just screams "enlightened."

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 5 hrs ago
Those Williston N.D. homophobes have gone and done it now
.
Out of business they go
.
Perhaps they can rename the company 'Himalaya Casing Company; and sell transgender septic tanks to North Carolina's legislature
.
Its their only hope for survival

