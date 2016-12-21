There are on the Deseret News story from Friday, titled North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage. In it, Deseret News reports that:

Repealing North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the divided United States. The failure of state lawmakers to follow through instead shows how much faith each side has lost in the other, as Americans segregate themselves into communities of us and them, defined by legislative districts that make compromise unlikely.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deseret News.