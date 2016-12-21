North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage
There are 3 comments on the Deseret News story from Friday, titled North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage. In it, Deseret News reports that:
Repealing North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the divided United States. The failure of state lawmakers to follow through instead shows how much faith each side has lost in the other, as Americans segregate themselves into communities of us and them, defined by legislative districts that make compromise unlikely.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deseret News.
|
#1 Friday
There are 25 national banks headquartered in North Carolina and doing business nationwide
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Banks_...
.
Get your pink dollars out of those North Carolina banks NOW! before the North Carolina government horror show makes the banks lock the doors and refuse service to gay customers
.
Gay people have $917 billion squirreled away in those shaky banks; and we can't afford to lose it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pink_money
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#2 Friday
lonely 18 female looking for fun on K iK! message me on giggles_a48
|
#3 Friday
Now that's clever!
.
A female spamming machine looking for a gay massage
.
What will those Norwegians come up with next?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|11 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|38 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|49 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC