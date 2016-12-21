North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT l...

North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage

There are 3 comments on the Deseret News story from Friday, titled North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage. In it, Deseret News reports that:

Repealing North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the divided United States. The failure of state lawmakers to follow through instead shows how much faith each side has lost in the other, as Americans segregate themselves into communities of us and them, defined by legislative districts that make compromise unlikely.

NC Bank Lockout Alert

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Friday
There are 25 national banks headquartered in North Carolina and doing business nationwide
Get your pink dollars out of those North Carolina banks NOW! before the North Carolina government horror show makes the banks lock the doors and refuse service to gay customers
Gay people have $917 billion squirreled away in those shaky banks; and we can't afford to lose it
Plums6325

Oslo, Norway

#2 Friday
lonely 18 female looking for fun on K iK! message me on giggles_a48

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#3 Friday
Plums6325 wrote:
lonely 18 female looking for fun on K iK! message me on giggles_a48
Now that's clever!
.
A female spamming machine looking for a gay massage
.
What will those Norwegians come up with next?

