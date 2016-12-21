No Rest for the Left in Pushing the Homosexual Agenda
There are 2 comments on the Right Wing News story from 17 hrs ago, titled No Rest for the Left in Pushing the Homosexual Agenda. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
Will the left not be happy until all the world is Happy and Gay?! Everyday and in every way, homosexuality is being thrust in our faces. It is identity politics on steroids.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Its not rocket science
.
If the alt-right terrorists don't like the way GAY people defend themselves
.
STOP attacking GAY people
.
Duh!
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Is that talibangelical closet case in the photo, imo, leering at me salaciously from my own damn computer screen? When did my monitor get upgraded to VR without my buying new hardware or software? How am I supposed to clean drool off of the interior of the glass?
Not everyone need be gay. That's silly, you xstain, xmas goose, you. We just want to see about 99% of the population become lgbt tolerant. Republicans under 30 are probably up around 50 or 55%.
Oops, I erred. Baby Jesus may not forgive me.
"61% of young Republicans favor same-sex marriage"
pewresearch DOT org/fact-tank/2014/03/10/61-of -young-republicans-favor-same- sex-marriage/
|
