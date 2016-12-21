New subway station has public art rarely seen: A gay couple
In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo provided by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station at 72nd Street, in New York, shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg. less In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo provided by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station at 72nd Street, in New York, shows Thor Stockman, left, and ... more NEW YORK - The sight of two men holding hands is far from uncommon, but a mural of two men doing just that is showing up in an unusual place - on the walls of a new subway station in New York City.
