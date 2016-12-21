New Milford clergy back gay colleague who could face ouster by
The Rev. Alex da Silva Souto, pastor of the New Milford United Methodist Church, told his congregation in May he is gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 min
|crucifiedguy
|4,851
|George Michael was a gay icon
|41 min
|Rainbow Kid
|53
|Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battl...
|45 min
|kuda
|14
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|43,416
|He's Gay, Disabled, And Very Horny
|4 hr
|Swinging Richard
|4
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|4 hr
|Marie R
|143
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|4 hr
|Beauty QUEEN
|18
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,911
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC