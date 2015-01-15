NC Gov. Pat McCrory calls for special...

NC Gov. Pat McCrory calls for special legislative session to repeal HB2

There are 15 comments on the The Island Packet story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled NC Gov. Pat McCrory calls for special legislative session to repeal HB2. In it, The Island Packet reports that:

North Carolina's legislature passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law - House Bill 2 - has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Applause!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality

Washington Court House, OH

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Good! Men don't belong in the ladies room. Sick, mentally ill, crossdressing weirdos.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,294

Kansas City, MO.

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Good! STR8 pedos don't belong in the ladies room.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
St Rick Saintpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#5 Tuesday
Reality wrote:
<quoted text>
Good! Men don't belong in the ladies room. Sick, mentally ill, crossdressing weirdos.
You misunderstood the story. They're going to repeal the bigot law, with R. help. It has proven too expensive for the teetering purple state.

The law in question also does far worse than just make going to the bathroom in public facilities difficult for trans people. The law in question overrides, or did override, local lgbt rights ordinances. The media always love to get the description wrong. They're stupid and sloppy, but it's also an ideological move on their part to mischaracterize HB2.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
St Rick Saintpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#6 Tuesday
Oh, I forgot: Get better lighting for your closet of yours so you can have some hope of understanding upcoming stories.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality

Washington Court House, OH

#8 Tuesday
These people choose to be like that and then try to flaunt that nasty shiiit and push the aids and rainbows agenda. Gross. If you choose to be gay or a tranny, hey whatever. But don't expect everyone to accept your nasty fantasies as normal. Transgender females are not females and trannies are just crossdressers. Period.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#10 Wednesday
North Carolina has some really dumb airhead state politicians
.
They're old and out of touch with the younger generations they're supposed to serve
.
They're destined to fail again; so don't get your hopes up
.
The City of Charlotte's pro-LGBT ordinance will stand; so that's the bright spot
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CisgenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#11 Wednesday
The Golden Ruler wrote:
North Carolina has some really dumb airhead state politicians
.
They're old and out of touch with the younger generations they're supposed to serve
.
They're destined to fail again; so don't get your hopes up
.
The City of Charlotte's pro-LGBT ordinance will stand; so that's the bright spot
No. They're just in touch with reality.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#12 Wednesday
CisgenderAkaNormal wrote:
<quoted text>

No. They're just in touch with reality.
The reality is not one of them can give you an accurate definition of 'transgender'
.
So they continue to make public spectacles of themselves
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CisGenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#13 Wednesday
The Golden Ruler wrote:
<quoted text>The reality is not one of them can give you an accurate definition of 'transgender'
.
So they continue to make public spectacles of themselves
You mean like how the trannies make spectacles of themselves by pretending to be something they're not and can never be? Transgender females are not females. Trannies are just crossdressers. Extreme crossdressers.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#14 Wednesday
CisGenderAkaNormal wrote:
<quoted text>
You mean like how the trannies make spectacles of themselves by pretending to be something they're not and can never be? Transgender females are not females. Trannies are just crossdressers. Extreme crossdressers.
This is what trips you up:
.
Where did you come up with the idea that the sex of a person's physical body is always the same as the sex of the person living inside that body?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CisgenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#15 Wednesday
The Golden Ruler wrote:
<quoted text>This is what trips you up:
.
Where did you come up with the idea that the sex of a person's physical body is always the same as the sex of the person living inside that body?
You are a delusional person. You are the sex you are born as. There is no other person inside your body. You should seek help.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

RalphB

“Equality First”

Since: Jan 09

8,376

Location hidden
#16 Wednesday
The Golden Ruler wrote:
North Carolina has some really dumb airhead state politicians
.
They're old and out of touch with the younger generations they're supposed to serve
.
They're destined to fail again; so don't get your hopes up
.
The City of Charlotte's pro-LGBT ordinance will stand; so that's the bright spot
I think you need to read this: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/a...

It seems they may rescind their local rights ordinance, probably to spur the legislature to rescind their previous legislation.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#17 Wednesday
CisgenderAkaNormal wrote:
<quoted text>

You are a delusional person. You are the sex you are born as. There is no other person inside your body. You should seek help.
If everybody was born just like me; YOU would be just like me
.
But you're not
.
I have a friend who drives a 60yo Mercedes stretch limousine as his personal car for decades
.
I asked him how he can afford to keep such an expensive car running year after year (a set of Mercedes piston rings cost nearly $1000 uninstalled)
.
He raised the hood and it has a Chevy 283 with a Powerglide
.
Lesson learned. The body doesn't dictate what's under the hood
.
What's under YOUR hood?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#19 Wednesday
RalphB wrote:
<quoted text>

I think you need to read this: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/a...

It seems they may rescind their local rights ordinance, probably to spur the legislature to rescind their previous legislation.
In good faith; Charlotte rescinded their ordinance Monday (day before yesterday) under condition that the state legislature rescinds HB2 in its entirety on or before Dec 31; something the state legislators offered to do months ago
.
It appears now that the state legislature was just bluffing and is not up to the challenge
.
So I guess the next step is to take our pink dollars out of North Carolina Banks while we still can
.
If NC banks lock us out we will be in a real fix

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

