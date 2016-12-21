National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays and Lesbians
There are 1 comment on the Psychology Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays and Lesbians. In it, Psychology Today reports that:
In the current issue of the Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology , researchers Candice Donaldson, Lindsay Handren, and Andrew Lac report the results of a study designed to measure acceptance of gays and lesbians in Europe. They used data from the 2012 European Social Survey, which included responses from roughly 37,000 individuals in 28 European countries.
#1 20 min ago
"The countries with the highest empathy scores were Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Denmark, and the United Arab Emirates."
Maybe the idea that high empathy correlates with lgbt support is defensible in a European context, but "high empathy" Saudi Arabia and the UAE, at least their governments, are about as anti gay as you can get.
