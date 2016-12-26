Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage equality rages on
There are 2 comments on the The China Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage equality rages on. In it, The China Post reports that:
While some who support same-sex unions have called for full equality, others have backed the creation of a special set of laws for same-sex couples. At the other extreme are those who have called for the decision to be handed over to the public through a nationwide referendum.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The China Post.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
It's astonishing to me that China would lead Russia on the issue of marriage equality.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Oh, "Taiwan" is less surprising. But China may also be well ahead of Russia on the issue, too.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|47 min
|Earburner
|22
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|23,103
|Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t...
|1 hr
|Earburner
|12
|The NE Jade Christmas Thread
|1 hr
|Meadow Grove Boi
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Earburner
|7
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|2 hr
|Looking at the law
|2,405
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Extasy5256
|4,844
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|As I see it
|43,503
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC