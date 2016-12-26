Misinformation abounds as fight over ...

Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage equality rages on

There are 2 comments on the The China Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage equality rages on. In it, The China Post reports that:

While some who support same-sex unions have called for full equality, others have backed the creation of a special set of laws for same-sex couples. At the other extreme are those who have called for the decision to be handed over to the public through a nationwide referendum.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
It's astonishing to me that China would lead Russia on the issue of marriage equality.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Oh, "Taiwan" is less surprising. But China may also be well ahead of Russia on the issue, too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) 47 min Earburner 22
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 23,103
News Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... 1 hr Earburner 12
The NE Jade Christmas Thread 1 hr Meadow Grove Boi 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) 1 hr Earburner 7
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 2 hr Looking at the law 2,405
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Extasy5256 4,844
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr As I see it 43,503
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC