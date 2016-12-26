There are on the The China Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage equality rages on. In it, The China Post reports that:

While some who support same-sex unions have called for full equality, others have backed the creation of a special set of laws for same-sex couples. At the other extreme are those who have called for the decision to be handed over to the public through a nationwide referendum.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The China Post.