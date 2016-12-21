Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, lands a reported $250,000 book deal

Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Brei...

The Breitbart editor and prominent gay conservative has inked a book deal with Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book, titled "Dangerous," is slated to come out in March.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
Who?

Fish Have Whiskers

Springfield, MA

#2 2 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Who?
You.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJhHwspZGcg
