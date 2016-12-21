Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, lands a reported $250,000 book deal
There are 2 comments on the Myrtle Beach Online story from 16 hrs ago, titled Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, lands a reported $250,000 book deal. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:
The Breitbart editor and prominent gay conservative has inked a book deal with Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book, titled "Dangerous," is slated to come out in March.
#1 13 hrs ago
Who?
#2 2 hrs ago
