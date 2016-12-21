Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea
There are 4 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Yesterday, titled Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:
Antiseptic mouthwashes may someday be a tool in the fight against the sexually transmitted infection known as gonorrhea, but more research is needed, according to a new study from Australia. Crest, Safeway brand and Listerine mouthwashes are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Cause after you use the "Cool Mint" flavor no one will want to have sex with you?
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Us gays prefer sh!t breath. It attracts other gays.
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Closet cases are not shy about sharing their sexual obsessions. Too bad they don't know what "projection" is.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
You Queers have an obsession with the taste of sh!t. Your favorite dessert is sh!t on a d!ck.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|11 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|38 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC