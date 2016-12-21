Listerine may hold promise in fight a...

Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea

There are 4 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Yesterday, titled Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea.

Antiseptic mouthwashes may someday be a tool in the fight against the sexually transmitted infection known as gonorrhea, but more research is needed, according to a new study from Australia. Crest, Safeway brand and Listerine mouthwashes are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
Cause after you use the "Cool Mint" flavor no one will want to have sex with you?
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
Us gays prefer sh!t breath. It attracts other gays.
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#3 16 hrs ago
Closet cases are not shy about sharing their sexual obsessions. Too bad they don't know what "projection" is.
Steward

Hockessin, DE

#4 12 hrs ago
Abrahamanic Religions wrote:
Closet cases are not shy about sharing their sexual obsessions. Too bad they don't know what "projection" is.
You Queers have an obsession with the taste of sh!t. Your favorite dessert is sh!t on a d!ck.
