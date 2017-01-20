Kim Burrell Calls Gays 'Perverts' Jus...

Kim Burrell Calls Gays 'Perverts' Just Days Before Her Appearance On Ellen DeGeneres' Show

There are 1 comment on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Kim Burrell Calls Gays 'Perverts' Just Days Before Her Appearance On Ellen DeGeneres' Show. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Less than a week before she is scheduled to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , a video has surfaced of gospel singer Kim Burrell calling gays "perverts." "I came to tell you about sin," Burrell screams .

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
I'm attracted to men and so is she
.
I don't have a problem with "a manÂ’s penis in my face"; as she so crudely puts it
.
She does
.
Seeing Ellen won't help
.
She needs to check in with Springer

Judged:

1

1

1

