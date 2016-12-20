Joseph Gordon-Levitt risks treason and Harvey Fierstein has a daughter
Welcome again to What To Watch - our biweekly guide to queer-interest highlights at the movie theaters, on DVD and VOD, streaming and TV. The latest from Spanish writer/director Pedro Almodovar, who just enjoyed a career retrospective series at New York's MoMA, is based on a trio of stories by Canadian author Alice Munro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|3 min
|Wondering
|39
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Wondering
|23,134
|George Michael was a gay icon
|12 min
|Wondering
|20
|COMME des GARCONS x Vetements Unveil the Gay Le...
|18 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|51 min
|Earburner
|11
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|55 min
|duh
|4,848
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|1 hr
|davy
|145
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|lides
|43,510
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC