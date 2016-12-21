There are on the Juan Cole story from 3 hrs ago, titled Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Racism, Homophobia. In it, Juan Cole reports that:

Calling Palestinian rights 'problematic' and LGBT rights a matter 'in public dispute,' the TV authority bans a public service announcement by Association for Civil Rights in Israel. The Second Authority for Television and Radio , a public body that supervises Israeli commercial television and radio stations, banned a public service announcement by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel called "Human rights: Because without [them] I'm not Equal," Haaretz reports.

