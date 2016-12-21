Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Racism, Homophobia
There are 1 comment on the Juan Cole story from 3 hrs ago, titled Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Racism, Homophobia. In it, Juan Cole reports that:
Calling Palestinian rights 'problematic' and LGBT rights a matter 'in public dispute,' the TV authority bans a public service announcement by Association for Civil Rights in Israel. The Second Authority for Television and Radio , a public body that supervises Israeli commercial television and radio stations, banned a public service announcement by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel called "Human rights: Because without [them] I'm not Equal," Haaretz reports.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Juan Cole.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
They wouldn't want to frighten the horases....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Michael was a gay icon
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|35
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|22,873
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|43,373
|Here Are The Most Bizarre Examples Of The 'War ...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|6
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|6 hr
|black power
|14
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,439
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|8 hr
|black power
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC