Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Call...

Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Racism, Homophobia

There are 1 comment on the Juan Cole story from 3 hrs ago, titled Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Racism, Homophobia.

Calling Palestinian rights 'problematic' and LGBT rights a matter 'in public dispute,' the TV authority bans a public service announcement by Association for Civil Rights in Israel. The Second Authority for Television and Radio , a public body that supervises Israeli commercial television and radio stations, banned a public service announcement by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel called "Human rights: Because without [them] I'm not Equal," Haaretz reports.

Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
They wouldn't want to frighten the horases....

Chicago, IL

