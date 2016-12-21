Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Sup...

Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Supporting Gay Marriage and Arabic Language: VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Towleroad

A public service announcement has been banned from television in Israel because of its message in support of same-sex marriage. The message from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel , titled "Human Rights: Because without I'm not Equal," was banned by the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the public body that supervises Israel's commercial television and radio station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 48 min duh 4,863
News Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10) 1 hr trizzewashere 201,888
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 43,440
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 5 hr Tymba 148
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 6 hr Christian Taliban 1
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 7 hr Straight1 69,483
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 9 hr June VanDerMark 12,457
News George Michael was a gay icon 14 hr Sorry Hill 56
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 hr Strel 22,915
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC