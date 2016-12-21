Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Supporting Gay Marriage and Arabic Language: VIDEO
A public service announcement has been banned from television in Israel because of its message in support of same-sex marriage. The message from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel , titled "Human Rights: Because without I'm not Equal," was banned by the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the public body that supervises Israel's commercial television and radio station.
