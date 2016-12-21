HSBC labelled arrogant over refusal t...

HSBC labelled arrogant over refusal to meet anti-gay activists

There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled HSBC labelled arrogant over refusal to meet anti-gay activists.

Anti-gay activists have described as "arrogant" and "unacceptable" HSBC's refusal to hold a dialogue over the display of a pair of multicoloured lions symbolising LGBT rights. The Family School Sexual Orientation Discrimination Ordinance Concern Group was informed on Friday that HSBC's senior management "will not be available for further discussion", despite an invitation to exchange ideas on the issue.

Catch 69

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
The homophobes don't realize GAY people are bank customers too
If it wasn't for Gays; the bank couldn't afford rainbow lions

