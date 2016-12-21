HSBC labelled arrogant over refusal to meet anti-gay activists
There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled HSBC labelled arrogant over refusal to meet anti-gay activists. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:
Anti-gay activists have described as "arrogant" and "unacceptable" HSBC's refusal to hold a dialogue over the display of a pair of multicoloured lions symbolising LGBT rights. The Family School Sexual Orientation Discrimination Ordinance Concern Group was informed on Friday that HSBC's senior management "will not be available for further discussion", despite an invitation to exchange ideas on the issue.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
The homophobes don't realize GAY people are bank customers too
.
If it wasn't for Gays; the bank couldn't afford rainbow lions
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Big C
|23,047
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Terra Firma
|43,509
|IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG NEW YEAR PARTaY HERE...
|17 min
|TwoToes
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|29 min
|Areola6231
|2,417
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|38 min
|TwoToes
|69,481
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,473
|Gay men could fill need for blood donations: Ac...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC