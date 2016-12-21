How Straight Men Can Have 'Bud-Sex' Together and Not Be Gay
A University of Oregon sociology doctoral student named Tony Silva recently interviewed 19 men from the M4M casual encounters section of Craigslist to ask them about their sexual habits and identities and published his findings in the journal Gender & Society . All the inteviewees identified as exclusively or mostly straight, most were over 50 and they all lived in rural areas of Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Oregon and Washington known for their "social conservatism and predominant white populations."
#1 Tuesday
Because the very friendly bros are in reparative therapy and don't "believe in" homosexuality?
#3 Tuesday
The shock therapy didn't do much to alter your never ending fixation with all things (male) homosexual.
London, UK
#4 Wednesday
Silly internet troll ....
#5 Wednesday
Straight men don't have sex with men, it's that simple.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,294
Kansas City, MO.
#6 Wednesday
The bisexual ones do.
#7 Wednesday
What does that have to do with your (male) homosexual obsessions?
And it's false, anyway. There's clearly no necessary aspect of sexual orientation in situation homosexuality, when people are incapacitated by substance abuse, or in violent rape.
You are merely bigoted, ignorant slime, a laughing stock with huge psychosexual issues. And that's being kind.
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,055
Massachusetts
#8 Wednesday
Your browser history says otherwise.
#11 Wednesday
Sounds downright queer two me, wonder what Jade thanks about it?
#12 Wednesday
They are not straight, they are bisexual.
#13 Wednesday
How so?
#15 Wednesday
Okay, if a man is drunk or high and raped by homosexuals then he isn't a homosexual. That is not what the article is about. It's about 'Bud sex.' Any participant in 'bud sex' is not straight. Simple. Why do you people insist on falsely growing your numbers with this horseshit?
#16 Wednesday
Jade a Marine...he'd make Gomer Pyle look like Clint Eastwood
#17 Wednesday
You made a frightened, absolutist and obviously false statement, and I clearly explained how you did so and why you did so - ignorant and stupid; major closet issues.
There are at least three situations in which completely str8 and completely str8 identified men could wind up having sex with other men. And my mention of rape does not dictate that the str8 guy is getting raped. You simply put on your usual blinders on that one. Violent rape by definition does not involve an aspect of sexual orientation - it is violence, not sex.
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,364
New Holland
#20 Yesterday
Even if it was with a woman? lol
#21 Yesterday
I only hope you know whose name that sounds like which I am putting in my witty moniker, because it's most amusing that you are perpetuating the use of that name in such a context. Repant America!
You, like the MA closet case, reveal how disordered your sexuality and your thinking is. The discussion was str8 men having sex together. That does not indicate only a man being penetrated, as you anxious closetedly have it, the discussion topic could also include a man penetrating another man. Your unfactual focus reveals so much about your sexuality, your ideas about gender, your limited capacity for thought.
BTW, "bisexuals" are not the same thing as "closet cases." Not by a long shot.
#23 Yesterday
Truth wins out!
#24 Yesterday
Two men having sex together, would be considered a homosexual act. They could well be bi-sexual in lifestyle, don't know.
#25 Yesterday
That, at least used to be referred to as sodomy.
#26 Yesterday
If you're going to continue to speak English as a second language then you will have to self deport.
No, two men doing something are not an act. Two men having sex together could very well be engaging in a homosexual act.
The story is about whether they're gay or not. You added nothing but your lack of correct grammar and syntax, as usual.
#29 19 hrs ago
You must be tired. Your post lacked your normal name calling Jethrena.
Act? Yes your writings are an act.
Did you know that the Amish use English as a second language.
Two men having sex would be considered a homosexual act. If they have sex with women also they would be bi-sexual. If they have sex exclusively with men, they then would be considered homosexual.
But hell, you will argue against that.
Merry Christmas!
