He's Gay, Disabled, And Very Horny
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Beast story from 7 hrs ago, titled He's Gay, Disabled, And Very Horny. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:
Ryan J. Haddad was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was two years old. His family are brilliant and supportive, but the response to him from gay men has sometimes been so bizarre and hurtful he's written a play about it.
#1 2 hrs ago
What would land him fame is to gather an entire troupe of disabled people and put on plays
.
The plays would overshadow the disabilities and the public would fall in love
