Here Are The Most Bizarre Examples Of The 'War On Christmas'
There are 4 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 8 hrs ago, titled Here Are The Most Bizarre Examples Of The 'War On Christmas'. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville It seems that each year, activists and different groups do their best to squash Christmas and erase any mention of the holiday.
#1 6 hrs ago
Same thing happened when Jesus turned the tables and destroyed the temple
.
Somehow fake christians don't get the point
.
Its the fake christian homophobes that are getting quashed; not the decorations
#2 4 hrs ago
The vicious and violent, destructive thugs of the abrasive and insulting elements of the sexually confused have no place in the Twenty First Century. Increasingly, they are confronted with their own confusion, as they attempt to force their ways into the limelight. People have become full up of these freak's arrogance and tyrannical behavior. This is why Trump was elected. He displayed people's revulsion of the politically correct monsters attempting to push their amorality down everyone's throats. He reflected the humorous disdain most Americans in core America have now achieved as a way to crush these Leftist, deranged monsters.
#3 3 hrs ago
Trumpenstein is filling the swamp with some of the dumbest people on the planet
.
We GAY Centurions have already conquered them
.
What else you got?
.
Hmmmmmmmmmm?
#4 59 min ago
"Acknowledging that other religions exist" is a "war on xmas" to fundie, mullah freeeks.
If only they would go back to saying what they _really_ think about Jews and about women. They currently only do that regarding muslims and lgbt people.
