There are on the The Daily Caller story from 8 hrs ago, titled Here Are The Most Bizarre Examples Of The 'War On Christmas'. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville It seems that each year, activists and different groups do their best to squash Christmas and erase any mention of the holiday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.