Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perverted' Sinners Who are Going to Die in 2017
Gospel singer Kim Burrell is under fire for a sermon that surfaced on YouTube in which she calls gay people "perverted" and suggests people will die because of homosexuality in 2017. "I came to tell you about sin That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit is the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women and it has cast a stain on the body of Christ.
