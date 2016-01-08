George Michael was a gay icon
There are 8 comments on the Stuff.co.nz story from 12 hrs ago, titled George Michael was a gay icon. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:
English singer and songwriter George Michael performing on stage during the Japanese/Australasian leg of his Faith World Tour, February-March 1988. The pop star found fame as part of pop duo Wham! in 1982 and kept it with a stunning solo career.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Bet he died of AIDS
|
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,401
New Holland
|
#2 11 hrs ago
He died of heart failure. RIP George Kyriacos Panayiotou.
|
United States
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Was he that queer that got arrested for lewd activity in a public rest room?
|
#4 8 hrs ago
I hope you're rich
.
You'll need the money to pay your bets
|
#5 8 hrs ago
There's nothing lewd about love
.
Angels do it
http://www.advocate.com/sites/advocate.com/fi...
|
#7 1 hr ago
Is it love when one craves sexual activity with anyone only for momentary gradification?
Our apology's to L Craig.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Why don't you ask a sexually active heterosexual? Don't know any in your reparative therapy circles?
Heterosexuals have sex in nightclub bathrooms in large cities all the time, that is, when the men aren't raping or date raping he coeds.
|
#9 3 min ago
You'll find out when the love bug bites YOU and doesn't let go
.
The only antidote is a broken heart
|
|
