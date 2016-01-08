George Michael was a gay icon

George Michael was a gay icon

There are 8 comments on the Stuff.co.nz story from 12 hrs ago, titled George Michael was a gay icon.

English singer and songwriter George Michael performing on stage during the Japanese/Australasian leg of his Faith World Tour, February-March 1988. The pop star found fame as part of pop duo Wham! in 1982 and kept it with a stunning solo career.

Dalton

Hockessin, DE

#1 12 hrs ago
Bet he died of AIDS

Rosa_Winkel

"It's Time. . ."

Since: Jun 13

18,401

New Holland

#2 11 hrs ago
He died of heart failure. RIP George Kyriacos Panayiotou.

NoMoHoMo

United States

#3 11 hrs ago
Was he that queer that got arrested for lewd activity in a public rest room?

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 8 hrs ago
Dalton wrote:
Bet he died of AIDS
I hope you're rich
.
You'll need the money to pay your bets

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 8 hrs ago
NoMoHoMo wrote:
Was he that queer that got arrested for lewd activity in a public rest room?
There's nothing lewd about love
.
Angels do it
http://www.advocate.com/sites/advocate.com/fi...

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#7 1 hr ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

There's nothing lewd about love
.
Angels do it
http://www.advocate.com/sites/advocate.com/fi...
Is it love when one craves sexual activity with anyone only for momentary gradification?

Our apology's to L Craig.
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#8 1 hr ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>
Is it love when one craves sexual activity with anyone only for momentary gradification?
Why don't you ask a sexually active heterosexual? Don't know any in your reparative therapy circles?

Heterosexuals have sex in nightclub bathrooms in large cities all the time, that is, when the men aren't raping or date raping he coeds.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#9 3 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Is it love when one craves sexual activity with anyone only for momentary gradification?
You'll find out when the love bug bites YOU and doesn't let go
.
The only antidote is a broken heart
