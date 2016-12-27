George Michael: He was no a Brooks Brothera homosexual
George Michael changed my life - twice. The first time was in June 1984, after I'd spent 12 hours in recovery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal sex with someone longer than 6.2 inches.
|55 min
|Doyle
|2
|He's Gay, Disabled, And Very Horny
|58 min
|Doyle
|2
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|59 min
|Doyle
|17
|Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battl...
|1 hr
|lolol
|12
|Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf...
|1 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|27
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|4,849
|George Michael was a gay icon
|2 hr
|Puffer
|49
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,911
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|43,413
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC