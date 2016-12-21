There are on the The Gazette story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Gay ornament pulled from store after protest. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Jesus has two mommies. Or two daddies. Take your pick. Actually, Jesus had two mommies and daddies in a pair of same-sex-themed Christmas ornaments for sale online until the designer withdrew them after a protest by a British Christian interest group.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.