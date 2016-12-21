Gay ornament pulled from store after ...

There are 11 comments on the The Gazette story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Gay ornament pulled from store after protest. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Jesus has two mommies. Or two daddies. Take your pick. Actually, Jesus had two mommies and daddies in a pair of same-sex-themed Christmas ornaments for sale online until the designer withdrew them after a protest by a British Christian interest group.

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Thursday Dec 22
If those pesky fake christians are freaked out by Jesus's gay parents this Christmas; wait until they find out about Jesus's 12 boyfriends this Easter
.
They're liable to nail him to a cross for that



2

2

1




DaveinMass

“Equality for ALL”

Since: Jul 10

2,055

Massachusetts

#2 Thursday Dec 22
And heaven forbid if Mary tried to put Joseph's name on the birth certificate. By today's standards, Jesus is illegitimate.



1

1



Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#3 Thursday Dec 22
That idea is entirely offensive. Jesus Christ's parents were not gay - Jesus was gay, obviously. And Jesus Christ's father was a well known polygamist with women, just like all the other married men of his time were.

Get it straight, people!



1

1

1



Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#4 Thursday Dec 22
DaveinMass wrote:
<quoted text>
And heaven forbid if Mary tried to put Joseph's name on the birth certificate. By today's standards, Jesus is illegitimate.
Undocumented....



1

1

1



Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#5 Thursday Dec 22
Fundie Sniffling wrote:
That idea is entirely offensive. Jesus Christ's parents were not gay - Jesus was gay, obviously. And Jesus Christ's father was a well known polygamist with women, just like all the other married men of his time were.

Get it straight, people!
You tell him Philly troll! When someone says they are straight, or gay, to tell them that they are something else is to deny them their self identity. Often LGBTQ here deny me my self identity. I self identify as straight but they say no Frankie, you are secretly gay.

Don't let people deny you your self identity.



2

1

1



Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#6 Thursday Dec 22
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
You tell him Philly troll! When someone says they are straight, or gay, to tell them that they are something else is to deny them their self identity.
Not "someone," Jethro.

Most people are pretty secure in an awareness of their sexual orientation. Not homosexually fixated, homophobically obsessed closet cases, though. I'll stick to telling them how sick they are.



1

1

1



Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#7 Thursday
Can we protest and get all the Xtian ornaments pulled? They're REALLY offensive to me!


Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 17 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
Can we protest and get all the Xtian ornaments pulled? They're REALLY offensive to me!
You are free top protest. Lots of people do, some are successful.
http://www.lowellsun.com/editorials/ci_139339...



1

1



Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#9 17 hrs ago
Fundie Sniffling wrote:
<quoted text>

Not "someone," Jethro.

Most people are pretty secure in an awareness of their sexual orientation. Not homosexually fixated, homophobically obsessed closet cases, though. I'll stick to telling them how sick they are.
My name's Rizzo. Frankie Rizzo. You come to Brooklyn you call a Rizzo "Jethro". Call me first so I can watch. Back when Uncle Frankie was mayor of Philly, guys like you weren't so loud mouthed.

Merry Christmas Philly Troll. Now make me a sandwich.


Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#10 17 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
Can we protest and get all the Xtian ornaments pulled? They're REALLY offensive to me!
Of course you can protest in this free country. But why would you want to disrespect most of your countrymen?


Staton

Philadelphia, PA

#11 17 hrs ago
It's absolutely sickening that homosexuals try to change things and use perversion to satisfy their self satisfaction.



