Gay or bisexual people four times more likely to be victims of revenge porn

A new study has found that lesbian, gay and bisexual people are four times more likely to be victims of 'revenge porn'. Revenge porn is the publication of explicit material portraying someone who has not consented for the image or video to be shared - with incidents skyrocketing since smartphone cameras came into use.

