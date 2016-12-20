Gay man left minutes from death after...

Gay man left minutes from death after brutal homophobic attack by cage fighter

There are 3 comments on the Metro UK News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Gay man left minutes from death after brutal homophobic attack by cage fighter. In it, Metro UK News reports that:

David Ryan had just left the Bird in the Hand pub in Taunton, Somerset, when he was confronted by boxer Keith Moult on New Years Eve. The 35-year-old fighter hurled insults at Mr Ryan, 56, before repeatedly punching and kicking him to the floor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
I'm glad the bigot that attacked Mr. Ryan got a prison sentence, but in in my opinion the sentence wasn't long enough.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Proud Hetero

United States

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Jeri wrote:
A gay man was left for dead ?

Left on the street in freezing temperatures to die ?

LOL who cares?
anyone no?
The bloke has a really bloody face, hope the Normal and Decent hetero attacker didn't catch AIDS!!!

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Beauty QUEEN

London, UK

#5 Wednesday
Proud Hetero wrote:
<quoted text>

!!!
Silly internet troll ....

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 24 min River Tam 22,967
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr River Tam 43,438
I think my Gay friend likes me and I am a strai... 3 hr Cat lady 8
News Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf... 3 hr Geomarsh 3
News How Straight Men Can Have 'Bud-Sex' Together an... 3 hr Geomarsh 37
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... 3 hr Mikey 19
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 3 hr Battle Tested 2,350
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 5 hr TerriB1 68
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC