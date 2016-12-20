Gay man left minutes from death after brutal homophobic attack by cage fighter
There are 3 comments on the Metro UK News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Gay man left minutes from death after brutal homophobic attack by cage fighter. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
David Ryan had just left the Bird in the Hand pub in Taunton, Somerset, when he was confronted by boxer Keith Moult on New Years Eve. The 35-year-old fighter hurled insults at Mr Ryan, 56, before repeatedly punching and kicking him to the floor.
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
I'm glad the bigot that attacked Mr. Ryan got a prison sentence, but in in my opinion the sentence wasn't long enough.
United States
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
The bloke has a really bloody face, hope the Normal and Decent hetero attacker didn't catch AIDS!!!
London, UK
#5 Wednesday
Silly internet troll ....
