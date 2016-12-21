Gay man dies after losing nudity lawsuit

Gay man dies after losing nudity lawsuit

A GAY man who lost a five-year lawsuit this month after being arrested for nudity at a gay pride festival has died in an apparent suicide. Will X Walters, 35, was arrested in 2011 at a gay pride event in San Diego because his leather gladiator outfit didn't fully cover his bottom.

