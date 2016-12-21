Gay man dies after losing nudity lawsuit
A GAY man who lost a five-year lawsuit this month after being arrested for nudity at a gay pride festival has died in an apparent suicide. Will X Walters, 35, was arrested in 2011 at a gay pride event in San Diego because his leather gladiator outfit didn't fully cover his bottom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|Cheese Head
|4,882
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|57 min
|freedom2016
|2,415
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Matilda Withers
|52,082
|Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf...
|1 hr
|Jeffery
|42
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Big C
|22,986
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,468
|Rockettes' liberal defenders still insist on Ch...
|4 hr
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|9
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,485
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC