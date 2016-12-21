Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Confronting Ivanka Trump
There are 15 comments on the Towleroad story from Thursday, titled Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Confronting Ivanka Trump. In it, Towleroad reports that:
A gay man and his husband were kicked off a JetBlue flight at JFK for verbally confronting Ivanka Trump , Heatstreet reports : According to TMZ , Ivanka had already boarded the plane and settled in when a man, carrying his own child, approached her and her family and began screaming. "Your father is ruining the country," he yelled while Ivanka attempted to distract her children.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Towleroad.
|
#1 Thursday
Whatever happened to camp? What any gay man of a certain age should yell at either Ivanka Trump or Ill Duce Trump is, "You're ruining the hair color industry!"
And, in fact, that would offend the respective Trump's more than accusing of them of ruining the country....
|
#2 Thursday
And as it turned out an inordinate number of passengers on that flight did wind up getting a bad bout of hair sickness.
|
#4 Friday
It's difficult enough to be comfortable on an airplane, in this case it appears the gays were trying to ruin the day. Disappointed that they were placed on another flight, they should have been sent packing.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,304
Kansas City, MO.
|
#5 Friday
Oh well. Ivanka, it wasn't a private flight. What do you expect? Maybe daddy should've have his plane come and get you.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,304
Kansas City, MO.
|
#6 Friday
and you have a case of stupidity poisoning ...we get it!
|
United States
|
#7 Friday
Not the right time or place for such an action.
|
#8 Friday
Wondering; which kind of plane do you choose to travel in?
.
1. A heterogeneous plane where armed heteros shoot all the passengers?
or
2. A homogeneous plane where baby toting gays scream about republican hair?
|
#9 Friday
Things are looking up for poor abused and neglected Ivanka
.
In about three weeks; Obama will give her the keys to his creaky antique Boeing classic
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,304
Kansas City, MO.
|
#10 Friday
Then she can fly to that foreign country she has her business in.
|
#11 Friday
The White House has informed me that its 4 weeks; not 3
.
Ivanka wants new tires that say 'Trump T/A Radial' in gold letters
|
#13 Friday
Think I read last night that the Trump brood did get off at the first stop or at some point and finish their flight on a private plane.
Just wait until Ivanka, et. al., try to go see "Hamilton" on Broadway. A few more general outbursts like this at the and Trumps will only be safe at kkk rallies and Liberty University [sic] and NASCAR events and country music awards shows. A pity.
|
#17 Yesterday
As it turned out, because a [email protected] was on the flight, a lot of passengers got an acute case of anal sh!t poisoning
|
#18 Yesterday
Just a couple a [email protected] seeking some attention that they crave so.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,304
Kansas City, MO.
|
#19 Yesterday
Just like your twin---Geomarsh in the above post you have a case of stupidity poisoning!
|
#20 16 hrs ago
A child is not responsible for the actions of their parents, why screw with them. We had no choice as to who our parents are, why attack them in any manner?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|12 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|39 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC