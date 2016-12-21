Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Fligh...

Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Confronting Ivanka Trump

There are 15 comments on the Towleroad story from Thursday, titled Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Confronting Ivanka Trump. In it, Towleroad reports that:

A gay man and his husband were kicked off a JetBlue flight at JFK for verbally confronting Ivanka Trump , Heatstreet reports : According to TMZ , Ivanka had already boarded the plane and settled in when a man, carrying his own child, approached her and her family and began screaming. "Your father is ruining the country," he yelled while Ivanka attempted to distract her children.

Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Thursday
Whatever happened to camp? What any gay man of a certain age should yell at either Ivanka Trump or Ill Duce Trump is, "You're ruining the hair color industry!"

And, in fact, that would offend the respective Trump's more than accusing of them of ruining the country....

Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Thursday
And as it turned out an inordinate number of passengers on that flight did wind up getting a bad bout of hair sickness.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 Friday
It's difficult enough to be comfortable on an airplane, in this case it appears the gays were trying to ruin the day. Disappointed that they were placed on another flight, they should have been sent packing.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,304

Kansas City, MO.

#5 Friday
Oh well. Ivanka, it wasn't a private flight. What do you expect? Maybe daddy should've have his plane come and get you.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,304

Kansas City, MO.

#6 Friday
Geomarsh wrote:
Because a [email protected] was on the flight, a lot of passengers got s acute case of anal sh!t poisoning.
and you have a case of stupidity poisoning ...we get it!

Speedieg

United States

#7 Friday
Not the right time or place for such an action.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#8 Friday
Wondering wrote:
It's difficult enough to be comfortable on an airplane, in this case it appears the gays were trying to ruin the day. Disappointed that they were placed on another flight, they should have been sent packing.
Wondering; which kind of plane do you choose to travel in?
.
1. A heterogeneous plane where armed heteros shoot all the passengers?
or
2. A homogeneous plane where baby toting gays scream about republican hair?

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#9 Friday
Imprtnrd wrote:
Oh well. Ivanka, it wasn't a private flight. What do you expect? Maybe daddy should've have his plane come and get you.
Things are looking up for poor abused and neglected Ivanka
.
In about three weeks; Obama will give her the keys to his creaky antique Boeing classic

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,304

Kansas City, MO.

#10 Friday
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

Things are looking up for poor abused and neglected Ivanka
.
In about three weeks; Obama will give her the keys to his creaky antique Boeing classic
Then she can fly to that foreign country she has her business in.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#11 Friday
The White House has informed me that its 4 weeks; not 3
.
Ivanka wants new tires that say 'Trump T/A Radial' in gold letters

Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#13 Friday
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>
Oh well. Ivanka, it wasn't a private flight. What do you expect? Maybe daddy should've have his plane come and get you.
Think I read last night that the Trump brood did get off at the first stop or at some point and finish their flight on a private plane.

Just wait until Ivanka, et. al., try to go see "Hamilton" on Broadway. A few more general outbursts like this at the and Trumps will only be safe at kkk rallies and Liberty University [sic] and NASCAR events and country music awards shows. A pity.

Frankie

Hockessin, DE

#17 Yesterday
Fundie Sniffling wrote:
And as it turned out an inordinate number of passengers on that flight did wind up getting a bad bout of hair sickness.
As it turned out, because a [email protected] was on the flight, a lot of passengers got an acute case of anal sh!t poisoning

Frankie

Hockessin, DE

#18 Yesterday
Just a couple a [email protected] seeking some attention that they crave so.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,304

Kansas City, MO.

#19 Yesterday
Frankie wrote:
<quoted text>
As it turned out, because a [email protected] was on the flight, a lot of passengers got an acute case of anal sh!t poisoning
Just like your twin---Geomarsh in the above post you have a case of stupidity poisoning!

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#20 16 hrs ago
A child is not responsible for the actions of their parents, why screw with them. We had no choice as to who our parents are, why attack them in any manner?

