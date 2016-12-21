There are on the Towleroad story from Thursday, titled Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Confronting Ivanka Trump. In it, Towleroad reports that:

A gay man and his husband were kicked off a JetBlue flight at JFK for verbally confronting Ivanka Trump , Heatstreet reports : According to TMZ , Ivanka had already boarded the plane and settled in when a man, carrying his own child, approached her and her family and began screaming. "Your father is ruining the country," he yelled while Ivanka attempted to distract her children.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Towleroad.