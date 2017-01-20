Gay America's Harrowing, Heartening Year

This November, in Denver, Leslie Herod became the first gay African-American to be elected to the state's House of Representatives. One morning the following week, she awoke to find that she'd been tagged in a Facebook post: a Nissan belonging to one of her future constituents, a transgender woman named Amber Timmons, had been covered overnight with black spray paint.

