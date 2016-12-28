There are on the Washington Blade story from 21 hrs ago, titled Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay Muslim. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

A story on a fake news site that has received more than 100,000 shares on social media falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim, the fact-checking website Politifact reported Tuesday. "Everything about the story - the book, the author, the interview and certainly the details contained therein - is fake," Politifact reports.

