Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay Muslim
There are 4 comments on the Washington Blade story from 21 hrs ago, titled Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay Muslim. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
A story on a fake news site that has received more than 100,000 shares on social media falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim, the fact-checking website Politifact reported Tuesday. "Everything about the story - the book, the author, the interview and certainly the details contained therein - is fake," Politifact reports.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Wouldn't surprise me if it was true.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
As the first, fake poster so ably illustrates, the right wing can neither tell nor care what is fake and what is not.
They've literally thought exactly this about President Obama for about a decade.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
|
|
