Did Queer Feminist @TheHeatherHogan Just Compare Lesbians to the 'Alt-Right'?
Heather Hogan is a senior editor at Autostraddle, a lesbian feminist blog that publishes anti-male/anti-heterosexual hate propaganda from such writers as Carmen Rios , while also offering helpful advice about dildos and celebrating "International Fisting Day." Anyway .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|River Tam
|43,548
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|621
|IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG NEW YEAR PARTaY HERE...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv...
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|5
|Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart edit...
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|3
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Hugely Hung Hetero
|69,485
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|nobody
|4,897
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Fish Have Whiskers
|23,063
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC