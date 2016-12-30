Did Queer Feminist @TheHeatherHogan J...

Did Queer Feminist @TheHeatherHogan Just Compare Lesbians to the 'Alt-Right'?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Other McCain

Heather Hogan is a senior editor at Autostraddle, a lesbian feminist blog that publishes anti-male/anti-heterosexual hate propaganda from such writers as Carmen Rios , while also offering helpful advice about dildos and celebrating "International Fisting Day." Anyway .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr River Tam 43,548
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 621
IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG NEW YEAR PARTaY HERE... 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv... 4 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 5
News Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart edit... 4 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 3
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 5 hr Hugely Hung Hetero 69,485
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 6 hr nobody 4,897
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 hr Fish Have Whiskers 23,063
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC