Devdutt Pattanaik: Use for Rudolf's nose

Devdutt Pattanaik: Use for Rudolf's nose

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Do you remember the story of Rudolf, the reindeer, who had a shiny red nose? And how every other reindeer made fun of him? His father even asks him to hide his nose so that he fits in. But then, Santa Claus looks at him, and finds his shiny red nose very useful: as the leader of the pack of reindeers pulling his sleigh through the snow, his shiny red nose could serve as a bright indicator in the dark foggy winter nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Michael was a gay icon 27 min NoMoHoMo 3
News Stonewall Inn patron faces assault rap for smac... 29 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 43 min Dalton 139
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 46 min Dalton 23,109
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 3 hr Quirky 2,406
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 4 hr Earburner 4
The NE Jade Christmas Thread 4 hr PALL MALL 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 hr As I see it 43,503
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC