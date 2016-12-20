Critic's Notebook: In George Michael'...

Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Videos, the Blossoming of a Gay Icon

There are 3 comments on the Hollywood Reporter story from 12 hrs ago, titled Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Videos, the Blossoming of a Gay Icon. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:

The late British singer's music videos traced his evolution from sexy but coyly closeted pop star to defiantly out-and-proud gay icon. Like Madonna, Michael Jackson or Prince, George Michael was one of the first superstars of the music video age.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
GOD is gathering a special choir in Heaven

With Prince and David Bowie already singing in HIS Choir; GOD couldn't wait another minute to close the circle
.
HE added George Michael to make HIS Heavenly Choir complete
.
What a wonderful Choir that must be! ;o)

Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#2 10 hrs ago
If anything Prince, the J. Witness with a drug habit, was a public homophobe. I don't know if he was bi in private. Probably.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 10 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
If anything Prince, the J. Witness with a drug habit, was a public homophobe. I don't know if he was bi in private. Probably.
GOD saved Prince from the Jehovah Witness lady
.
Its hard to write music with annoying nuisances outside trying to ascend to the heavens
