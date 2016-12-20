Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Videos, the Blossoming of a Gay Icon
The late British singer's music videos traced his evolution from sexy but coyly closeted pop star to defiantly out-and-proud gay icon. Like Madonna, Michael Jackson or Prince, George Michael was one of the first superstars of the music video age.
#1 11 hrs ago
GOD is gathering a special choir in Heaven
With Prince and David Bowie already singing in HIS Choir; GOD couldn't wait another minute to close the circle
HE added George Michael to make HIS Heavenly Choir complete
What a wonderful Choir that must be! ;o)
#2 10 hrs ago
If anything Prince, the J. Witness with a drug habit, was a public homophobe. I don't know if he was bi in private. Probably.
#3 10 hrs ago
GOD saved Prince from the Jehovah Witness lady
Its hard to write music with annoying nuisances outside trying to ascend to the heavens
