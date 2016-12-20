COMME des GARCONS x Vetements Unveil the Gay Lesbian & Fetish Sweater Collection
COMME des GARCONS' CDG SHIRT division and Vetements have teamed up to release an exclusive collection of knit sweaters for the holiday season. Included in the set are designs ranging from rainbow stripes to a large battle axe motif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|6 min
|South Knox Hombre
|25
|George Michael was a gay icon
|30 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|14
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|guest
|600
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|44 min
|freedom2016
|2,408
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|54 min
|Jasper
|9
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|1 hr
|Making Obama Love
|33
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Gismys
|4,847
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,509
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|23,124
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|5 hr
|Imprtnrd
|140
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC