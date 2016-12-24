CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' t...

CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' to In-House Lobbyist for Pro-Gay Propaganda

There are 7 comments on the NewsBusters.org story from 23 hrs ago, titled CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' to In-House Lobbyist for Pro-Gay Propaganda. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

CNN recently gave its 2016 Diversity Ovation Award to its producer Jen Christensen, who also serves as president of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, a left-wing lobbying group of reporters and editors who work to skew news to the left, or as they put it, "ensure more fair anad accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues and people." This usually means pressuring editors to drop any "bigoted" conservative or religious opposition out of news stories, and covering their "community" only with positive propaganda.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
Did she support a law saying the talibangelical xstains may not marry a person of the opposite sex or something? I already think that talibangelicals should not be permitted in the armed forces - we don't want feral theocrats running around with assault weapons they are somewhat trained to use, after all.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 17 hrs ago
Abrahamanic Religions wrote:
Did she support a law saying the talibangelical xstains may not marry a person of the opposite sex or something?
If it applied to your parents I would have supported it.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#3 17 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
If it applied to your parents I would have supported it.
Heterosexuals can and often do breed without being married. See how terribly stupid you are? You can't even lodge a childish insult that makes any sense.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#4 17 hrs ago
Homosexuals can and often do try to breed by having sex up each other's butt. It's really stupid I know but mental illness is a terrible thing.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 16 hrs ago
Abrahamanic Religions wrote:
<quoted text>

Heterosexuals can and often do breed without being married.
It doesn't matter if you were an accident. You still had parents. I feel for them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#6 16 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
It doesn't matter if you were an accident. You still had parents. I feel for them.
You changed the subject. You blathered how you'd like a law which would have prevented my parents from marrying, and I pointed out how stupid you are for saying that and everything else you post.

Heterosexuals don't need to marry to have offspring, moron. You couldn't even think that through due to your insatiable fixation on all things (male) homosexual.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#7 5 hrs ago
Abrahamanic Religions wrote:
Homosexuals can and often do try to breed by having sex up each other's butt. It's really stupid I know but mental illness is a terrible thing.
The one with the butt is not gay
.
His wife's equipment is inadequate

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 12 min Ive got mine back... 2,400
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 min River Tam 23,078
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) 29 min lides 23
News Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ... 39 min YIM 455
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 50 min Gays Run the World 25
News Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood? 1 hr Rainbow Superhero 5
News Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv... 1 hr Dalton 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr lides 43,519
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC