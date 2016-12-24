There are on the NewsBusters.org story from 23 hrs ago, titled CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' to In-House Lobbyist for Pro-Gay Propaganda. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

CNN recently gave its 2016 Diversity Ovation Award to its producer Jen Christensen, who also serves as president of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, a left-wing lobbying group of reporters and editors who work to skew news to the left, or as they put it, "ensure more fair anad accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues and people." This usually means pressuring editors to drop any "bigoted" conservative or religious opposition out of news stories, and covering their "community" only with positive propaganda.

