CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' to In-House Lobbyist for Pro-Gay Propaganda
There are 7 comments on the NewsBusters.org story from 23 hrs ago, titled CNN Gives 'Diversity Ovation Award' to In-House Lobbyist for Pro-Gay Propaganda. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:
CNN recently gave its 2016 Diversity Ovation Award to its producer Jen Christensen, who also serves as president of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, a left-wing lobbying group of reporters and editors who work to skew news to the left, or as they put it, "ensure more fair anad accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues and people." This usually means pressuring editors to drop any "bigoted" conservative or religious opposition out of news stories, and covering their "community" only with positive propaganda.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Did she support a law saying the talibangelical xstains may not marry a person of the opposite sex or something? I already think that talibangelicals should not be permitted in the armed forces - we don't want feral theocrats running around with assault weapons they are somewhat trained to use, after all.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
If it applied to your parents I would have supported it.
|
#3 17 hrs ago
Heterosexuals can and often do breed without being married. See how terribly stupid you are? You can't even lodge a childish insult that makes any sense.
|
#4 17 hrs ago
Homosexuals can and often do try to breed by having sex up each other's butt. It's really stupid I know but mental illness is a terrible thing.
|
#5 16 hrs ago
It doesn't matter if you were an accident. You still had parents. I feel for them.
|
#6 16 hrs ago
You changed the subject. You blathered how you'd like a law which would have prevented my parents from marrying, and I pointed out how stupid you are for saying that and everything else you post.
Heterosexuals don't need to marry to have offspring, moron. You couldn't even think that through due to your insatiable fixation on all things (male) homosexual.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
The one with the butt is not gay
.
His wife's equipment is inadequate
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|12 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|39 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC