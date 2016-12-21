Calls for apology over 'gay scandal' that ended judge's career
Campaigners claim a senior judge had his career "ruined" over his homosexuality after declassified government papers shed new light on a scandal that shook the Scottish legal profession. Leading gay rights advocate Peter Tatchell has demanded an apology from former Scottish Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind over his role in the resignation of high court judge Lord Dervaird, who stood down in December 1989 over fears tabloids were about expose an affair with another man.
