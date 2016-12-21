Calls for apology over 'gay scandal' ...

Calls for apology over 'gay scandal' that ended judge's career

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Scotsman.com

Campaigners claim a senior judge had his career "ruined" over his homosexuality after declassified government papers shed new light on a scandal that shook the Scottish legal profession. Leading gay rights advocate Peter Tatchell has demanded an apology from former Scottish Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind over his role in the resignation of high court judge Lord Dervaird, who stood down in December 1989 over fears tabloids were about expose an affair with another man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min lides 43,480
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 4 min Fish Have Whiskers 267
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min Strel 22,968
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 49 min Pat Prestin 4,875
News Rockettes' liberal defenders still insist on Ch... 2 hr Logic Analysis 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... 3 hr Logic Analysis 1
News Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf... 8 hr Kasick of Pancakes 38
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC