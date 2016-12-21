Boehringer Ingelheim's North American headquarters located in Ridgefield, CT.
Boehringer Ingelheim once again received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality, the Ridgefield-based company announced. The index is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and reports on policies related to workplace equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|12 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|39 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC