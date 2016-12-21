Ashers: "Gay cake case" cannot be referred to Supreme Court
There are 2 comments on the Newtownabbey Today story from Wednesday, titled Ashers: "Gay cake case" cannot be referred to Supreme Court.
Northern Ireland's top law officer cannot refer the case of Christian bakers found to have unlawfully refused to make a pro-gay marriage cake to the Supreme Court, senior judges ruled today. Mr Larkin was seeking to invoke his powers to refer the verdict against Ashers' Baking Company under identified issues of devolution.
#1 Yesterday
Somebody ate the evidence
.
Finally
#2 16 hrs ago
This is the case that was about a pro marriage equality inscription on a cake, not about whether some bigot baker would even consent to bake a cake for a same sex couple in the first place.
I doubt you'd see a result like this one in the US.
