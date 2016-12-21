Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for extinction?
There are 5 comments on the Daily Herald story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for extinction?. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Since 2015 at least five have closed their doors in Indianapolis, about half the city's total. Among the casualties: the venerable Varsity, the city's oldest gay bar, dating back to the 1940s.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Hopefully queer bars nationwide go extinct
Since: Jul 16
55
Location hidden
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Then where would you go on Friday nights?
#3 Thursday Dec 22
"Gay bars closing" means more men at his down low truck stop restrooms for the disturbed, homophobic closet cases.
Speaking of which, can you imagine using grindr to hook up and then finding yourself face to face with some reparative therapy washout homophobe who had four beers to screw up his courage to engage in the sex he really wants so desperately while condemning it eight hours a day online? Yuck.
Gay bars are closing because lgbt people are online, because virtual activities have cut into nightlife generally, because there might have been some progress made regarding alcoholism generally, and because lgbt people and str8 people are more likely to go to communal bars, and because lgbt people are more integrated as openly gay in school or work or sport or other social settings.
All this panics the reparative fundie bigots.
#4 Thursday Dec 22
Are you saying that gays are perverts and will go to any place where they can engage in their perverted sexual escapades?? Of course you are because you freaks are mentally ill.
#5 Thursday
Gay bars should be repurposed into something really special: Living Museums of Gay History
.
so future generations can celebrate the Gay Legacy up close and personal
.
Example;
.
Virgin Swiss Guards hand escorting tour groups through Live Box Set Reenactments of the Great Crusades of Gay Historical Traditions; past; present; and future (Swiss Guard in every household)
https://ferrelljenkins.files.wordpress.com/20...
.
WHAT a way to spend the day! ;o)
