Aleppo resident says Syrian army 'sav...

Aleppo resident says Syrian army 'saved' city

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad celebrate his army's recapture of the city of Aleppo on Dec. 22, 2016. Jack, who asked the Blade not to publish his last name, lives in western Aleppo, which is a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 28 min guest 619
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr River Tam 43,544
News Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 5
News Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart edit... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 3
IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG NEW YEAR PARTaY HERE... 2 hr Hugely Hung Hetero 5
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 2 hr Hugely Hung Hetero 69,485
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr nobody 4,897
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Fish Have Whiskers 23,063
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC