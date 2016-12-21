A Day With The Gay Community By Reuben Abati

A Day With The Gay Community By Reube...

I was invited to deliver the keynote address at this year's special event on "Human Rights, Sexuality and the Law", an annual symposium organized to promote awareness on issues relating to the plight of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Intersex Community in Nigeria. When this was announced on social media by the organizers, The Initiative For Equal Rights and @YNaija, hell practically broke loose within the LGBTQI community.

Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
"My response was that when I defended the SSMPA publicly in 2014, I was doing my duty as the Official Presidential Spokesperson. In that capacity, it was part of my responsibility to explain and promote government policies and decisions."

The SSMPA does not merely outlaw marriage equality/ It says, by this ex-functionary's own accounting: "Anybody who enters into a same sex marriage contract or runs a gay club or association or group or is seen to be aiding and abetting homosexuality is considered guilty of a felony. The punishment ranges from 10 to 14 years (section 5)."

I'm not sure what sort of non homophobe could publicly defend such legislation whether acting as a government spokesperson or not.

This came up in a much smaller way with (then) shamefully closeted Pete Williams shamefully acting as DOD spokesperson defending DADT Don't Pursue.
Chicago, IL

