2016: The year Japan said 'sayonara' to some sexist terms
What a year 2016 has been. Recently, a usually frugal girlfriend of mine drained her bank account by moving into a new, swanky apartment, and by buying a bag and shoes from Prada.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|tbird19482
|43,512
|George Michael was a gay icon
|17 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|28
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|18 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,438
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|39 min
|black power
|12
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|54 min
|black power
|12
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|1 hr
|Show and Tail
|41
|What did JADE get for Christmas ?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|who cares
|23,135
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|2 hr
|Ronald
|146
