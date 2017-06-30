Pagers may make a comeback in Japan a...

Pagers may make a comeback in Japan as emergency lifelines during disasters

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

The powerful frequencies of pager devices are attracting attention as an improved means of disseminating emergency information to the public when disasters occur. Since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region, a growing number of municipalities have been making use of the frequency bands used by pagers.

