Why Havelaar founder wanted an electric pickup truck: Japan's disaster
A Canadian company by the name of Havelaar has tossed its hat into the electric pickup-truck ring with the reveal of its purpose-built Bison pickup. The launch underscores the potential many companies are trying to tap as the market for electric vehicles of various types continues to grow, slowly but surely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC