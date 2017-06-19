Tokyo Metropolitan Government helping to attract foreign tourists to less well traveled areas
In a bid to help revitalize local economies, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is collaborating with disaster-hit regions to prompt more foreign tourists to visit such areas after visiting Tokyo. The government has introduced tourist routes linking Tokyo and 17 prefectures, including six prefectures in the Tohoku region that were hit by the devastating March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.
