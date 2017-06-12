Swimming robot to probe damage at Japan nuclear plant

A Japanese industrial group has unveiled a swimming robot designed be used underwater to probe damage from meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Remote controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning process, but super-high radiation and structural damage hampered earlier attempts to probe damage to the reactors from meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.