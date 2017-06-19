spain portugal tsunami warning la gra...

spain portugal tsunami warning la gran ola

Sunday Jun 18

In 1775, a massive tsunami created by the Great Lisbon tremor killed more than 10,000 people in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Now a major fault line in The Gulf of Cadiz a magnet for British tourists and expats is threatening to trigger a massive tremor that could unleash carnage on an even bigger scale.

