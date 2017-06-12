Social capital and cognitive decline ...

Social capital and cognitive decline after the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Via The Lancet Planetary Health : Social capital and cognitive decline in the aftermath of a natural disaster: a natural experiment from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami . The summary: No previous studies have examined that social capital mitigates impacts of natural disaster experiences on cognitive function.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb '17 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC