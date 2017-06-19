Qld cops influenced Facebook safety c...

Qld cops influenced Facebook safety check

The Queensland Police Service has been credited as an early influencer of Facebook's safety check and disaster map features that now help communities connect in times of crisis. Users have increasingly turned to the social media giant during unfolding incidents, including terror attacks, to mark themselves as safe for family and friends.

