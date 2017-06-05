Petra Nemcova stuns in halter neck go...

Petra Nemcova stuns in halter neck gown at charity gala

Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

A heavenly vision! Petra Nemcova stuns in halter neck red gown with peek-a-boo bodice and thigh-high slit at charity gala in NYC Petra Nemcova was a heavenly vision as she headlined a gala for her charity Happy Hearts Fund on Wednesday night. The stunning beauty, who's 37, looked sensational in a halter neck red gown with peek-a-boo bodice and thigh-high slit.

